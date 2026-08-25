Raheem Sterling charged with dangerous driving and nitrous oxide possession after £270,000 Lamborghini crash





According to The Sun, Sterling could face up to two years in prison if convicted of dangerous driving after his £270,000 Lamborghini was involved in a motorway crash. The 31-year-old winger has also been charged with possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and failing to provide a specimen.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed the legal proceedings, stating: "A driver will appear in court next month to face charges following a collision on the M3. Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, has been charged for the following offences: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, failing to provide a specimen."