Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Raheem SterlingGetty
Adhe Makayasa

'It's over!' - Raheem Sterling branded 'biggest failure' in Feyenoord history

R. Sterling
Feyenoord
Eredivisie
PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord
PEC Zwolle
J. Everse

Raheem Sterling’s underwhelming stint in the Eredivisie appears to be reaching a definitive end after he was labelled the "biggest failure" in Feyenoord's history. Despite arriving with significant fanfare, the former Manchester City and Chelsea star has struggled for form and fitness, leading to a reported decision by the club to forgo a contract extension.

  • Rotterdam exit looms for winger

    Sterling is set to depart Feyenoord at the end of the season after failing to secure a regular starting berth in Robin van Persie's side. Since his high-profile arrival in February, the 31-year-old has managed only 349 minutes of league action, recently becoming a peripheral figure on the substitutes' bench. Despite maintaining professional standards in training, the club hierarchy has reportedly decided against offering the England international a longer stay due to his underwhelming output.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-FEYENOORD-TELSTARAFP

    Sterling called biggest failure

    Former Netherlands international Jan Everse has delivered a scathing review of Sterling's physical decline and lack of confidence during his time in Rotterdam. Speaking to The Athletic, Everse said: “It’s over. I hope I’ve made a mistake and misjudged him, but I don’t think so. Look at the comments on the internet — the fans are killing him. ‘The biggest failure in our history’, they are saying. He’s not fit. If he makes three or four sprints, you don’t see him for 20 minutes. He’s not explosive any longer."

  • A fall from grace

    The criticism extends beyond supporters, with Everse noting that Sterling's technical game has suffered alongside his dwindling pace. He added: "He falls over his own legs. He’s hesitating. He’s anxious not to make mistakes. One against one, he never passes a defender. I feel pity for him.

    "I don’t feel pity for a lot of footballers, because I know how much they earn. But I feel pity for him because he was such a fantastic footballer and I can see the old Raheem Sterling in my memory. It’s not a happy marriage. And if you feel pity for a player with his qualities, and his background, you know it’s over.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-FEYENOORD-EXCELSIORAFP

    Final bow in Zwolle

    Feyenoord conclude their Eredivisie campaign this Sunday, May 17, with a trip to face PEC Zwolle in what is expected to be Sterling's final match. Having already secured a second-place finish and Champions League qualification, the Rotterdam side has little left to play for other than pride. For Sterling, the summer presents a crossroads in a career that has stalled significantly, with the veteran winger now facing a search for a new club to avoid a premature end to his playing days.

Eredivisie
PEC Zwolle crest
PEC Zwolle
ZWO
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY