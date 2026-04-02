PSG and Premier League giants on red alert as Eduardo Camavinga considers Real Madrid future amid lack of regular starts

Camavinga’s future at Real Madrid is becoming increasingly blurred. Reports from AS suggest that while no final decisions have been made by either the player or the club, the current situation at Valdebebas has sparked serious reflection. This period of uncertainty has not gone unnoticed, with Paris Saint-Germain and several Premier League heavyweights reportedly placing the midfielder on their radars.

In England, the appeal of the Premier League is said to be a significant draw for the Frenchman, whose physical attributes and tactical flexibility are seen as a perfect fit for the high-intensity division. Meanwhile, PSG view the Cabinda-born star as the potential 'cherry on top' for a midfield that already boasts talent like Vitinha and Joao Neves.