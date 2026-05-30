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Revealed: Bonus payment amount every PSG player will receive if they beat Arsenal to win Champions League
PSG squad offered huge reward for European success
Les Parisiens players are reportedly set to receive around €1 million each if they defeat Arsenal and lift the Champions League trophy at Budapest's Puskas Arena.
According to L'Equipe, the bonus structure was negotiated by the club's four-man leadership group of Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha. The agreement reflects a shift in PSG's approach under sporting director Luis Campos, with the club prioritising collective rewards over individual performance-based incentives.
The French champions are chasing a second consecutive Champions League title after their emphatic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in last season's final. Victory against Arsenal would trigger one of the largest squad-wide bonus payments in the club's recent history.
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Enrique insists the trophy is motivation enough
PSG head coach Luis Enrique played down the significance of financial incentives and focused on the opportunity to make history. The Spaniard also highlighted the importance of the occasion.
"I don’t think there’s any better motivation than winning the Champions League," Enrique told reporters. "We will see tomorrow who is better - we both won our respective leagues and I’m going to focus on what is positive for my team. So that we can show the best of ourselves.
"It’s a source of motivation for us. We have already gone down in the history books as one of the best teams in Europe. But that’s what we’re looking for. You never know when you’re going to be back in the Champions League final and you have to make the most of it."
PSG's collective culture takes centre stage
The reported bonus arrangement ensures every member of the first-team squad benefits equally if PSG win the competition. Unlike previous systems that favoured high-profile stars, the current structure rewards contributions across the entire group. That means players on the fringes of the squad are eligible for the same payout as regular starters.
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Arsenal stand between PSG and another European crown
PSG now turn their full attention to the Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest. Enrique's side have the chance to secure back-to-back European titles and further strengthen their status among the continent's elite clubs. For the players, the match offers both sporting glory and a substantial financial reward, but the club's message remains clear: winning the trophy is the primary objective.