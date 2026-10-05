AFP
PSG starlet Mika Godts insists Belgium won't change despite missing Kevin De Bruyne & Youri Tielemans against France
Maintaining the Belgian identity
Belgium enters the upcoming Nations League showdown against France without the veteran presence of Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans. While losing such experienced midfielders would force many teams into a defensive shell, rising star Godts insists that the tactical blueprint remains unchanged. The young attacker believes the squad possesses enough quality to maintain their identity regardless of who is missing from the starting lineup.
"We have to dare to play football without fear. We respect their qualities, but it is up to us to show guts. It will be different, but we are going to do our best to play our game. The principles remain the same," Godts explained.
- AFP
No extra pressure in Paris
The fixture holds special significance for Godts, as it takes place in the city where he now plies his club trade following a high-profile move to PSG this summer. Despite the local connection and the spotlight from the French media, the teenager is treating the match like any other. He dismissed the idea that playing at his home ground adds a layer of personal pressure to perform.
His calm demeanor has impressed observers, especially as he looks set to earn his fourth consecutive start for the national team. "I play here in Paris at PSG, but that doesn't mean I want to show off. I do my best in every match. Whether it's France, Turkey, or whoever, I try to play as well as possible," Godts stated.
Learning from the elite at PSG
While Godts is still fighting to become an undisputed starter at the Parc des Princes, he believes the daily environment in Paris is accelerating his growth. Training alongside some of the world's most expensive and talented players has provided him with a unique education that he now brings to the Belgian camp. He views his current situation as a necessary step in his professional evolution.
"I am still young and have to prove myself, but they have confidence in me. The fact that I have top players around me every day helps me to make progress," the attacker noted. He remains grounded regarding his status at one of Europe's biggest clubs, focusing on the work rather than the hype. "I know I have the qualities to achieve that. I have just arrived at a very big club. I train daily with the best players and have to prove myself there, the rest will come naturally."
- AFP
A crucial Nations League test
The match serves as a vital litmus test for Belgium's depth and tactical flexibility. Facing a French side loaded with talent, Van Bommel's side will need Godts and his fellow youngsters to step up in the vacuum left by De Bruyne. The objective is not just to secure a result, but to validate the progress made under Van Bommel’s leadership since the disappointment of recent major tournaments.
For Godts, the priority remains consistency over flashiness. By focusing on his own development and the team's collective goals, he hopes to cement his place as a cornerstone of the national team for years to come.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting