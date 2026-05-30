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PSG match legendary 50-year Ajax and Real Madrid record after sealing another stunning double with Champions League final win vs Arsenal
A historic European double-double
Paris Saint-Germain are only the third side ever to win both their league title and Europe's most prestigious club competition in back-to-back seasons. This remarkable achievement places them alongside the legendary Real Madrid side of the 1950s (1956-58) and the iconic Ajax team of the early 1970s (1971-73).
The feat was confirmed following a tense night in Budapest, where the Parisians showed their grit to overcome a stubborn Arsenal side. By securing both Ligue 1 and the Champions League in consecutive campaigns, Luis Enrique's side has established a level of domestic and continental supremacy that few eras of football have ever witnessed.
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Drama at the Puskas Arena
The final itself was a grueling affair that required a penalty shootout to separate the two champions. After Ousmane Dembele cancelled out Kai Havertz's early opener, the match remained deadlocked through extra time. The tension peaked when Gabriel Magalhaes smashed the decisive penalty over the crossbar to hand PSG a 4-3 victory in the shootout.
Despite the French side controlling the ball, their opponents proved difficult to break down. Arsenal recorded just 24.7% possession over the course of the contest, which according to Opta, was the lowest figure in a Champions League final since records began in 2004. PSG's persistence eventually paid off, allowing them to join Real Madrid as the only clubs to retain the trophy in the Champions League era.
Luis Enrique enters the pantheon
The victory also served as a personal milestone for Enrique, who has now firmly established himself as one of the elite tactical minds in history. "It's even more special because we knew before the match how difficult it would be," Enrique said. "I think it's deserved over the course of the whole season, even if the final was very closely contested."
The Spaniard is just the fourth coach to win three or more European Cups, joining the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Bob Paisley, Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola. His ability to maintain focus across multiple fronts has been the driving force behind PSG's record-breaking run, fostering a culture of winning that mirrors the great dynasties of the past.
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Maintaining the winning mentality
For the players, the second consecutive European title was a testament to their psychological strength. "It's incredible, back to back," PSG captain Marquinhos said. "From the very first day of this season the coach said it's hard to win, and winning twice is even more difficult. So we all had to get back to work. That was the mentality."
While PSG celebrated their historic double-double, the result left Arsenal searching for answers. Having ended a 22-year wait for a Premier League title, the Gunners were unable to secure their first-ever European Cup. Instead, they watched as PSG became the 10th team in the history of the European Cup, dating back to 1955, to win consecutive titles.