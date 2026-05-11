PSG 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

The Paris Saint-Germain home kit for the 2026-27 season has officially arrived, making its debut on May 9, 2026. This year, the club is leaning into an "Old Royal" blue base, which is noticeably lighter and more vibrant than the navy tones of the last decade.

The standout feature is a bold return to the classic Hechter design, though with a modern twist. The central red-and-white stripe is significantly wider than usual and, for the first time in years, continues seamlessly onto the back of the jersey.

In a major stylistic shift, Nike has stacked both the club crest and the Swoosh vertically in the centre of the chest, creating a symmetrical look that has already sparked plenty of conversation among fans.

The replica kit is priced at £89.99, with the authentic version available for £134.99.















