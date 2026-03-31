‘If they know how to pray, they better!’ - Lamine Yamal leaves Ronald Araujo & Uruguay seeking divine intervention ahead of World Cup clash with Spain

Yamal continues to star at club level for La Liga giants Barca. He has broken through the 20-goal barrier this season for the first time in his blossoming career. There remains the promise of much more to come from a forward that is only 18 years of age.

He has cleared every hurdle placed in his path so far, on the back of making his senior debut at 15, and is already a domestic title winner in Spain and European champion with his country. A global title is about to be chased down, while forcing his way further into Ballon d’Or contention.

Yamal will have a leading role to play for La Roja as they seek to reclaim a crown that was previously captured in 2010. Spain are being tipped by many to go all the way in North America, with the presence of Yamal leading plenty to side with Luis de la Fuente’s team.

Uruguay are among those that will be hoping to put a spanner in the works for Spain, as they prepare to face a star-studded outfit in their final Group H fixture in Zapopan, Mexico on June 26.