'Potential to be the best in the world' - Owen Hargreaves backs Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo for superstardom

Manchester United returned to the Champions League in truly spectacular fashion on Thursday, securing a comprehensive 4-0 victory against tournament debutants Sabah at Old Trafford. Manager Michael Carrick kept his absolute faith in a midfield pairing of Mainoo and Youri Tielemans for the European clash.

After surprisingly falling out of favour under previous manager Ruben Amorim, Mainoo has completely thrived under Carrick's guidance. The young midfielder delivered another commanding performance, prompting immense admiration for a player who cost the club nothing but now looks absolutely priceless on the biggest stage.



