'You want to die for him' - Kobbie Mainoo talks up Michael Carrick's 'huge part' in guiding Man Utd back into Champions League after thrilling win vs Liverpool

Under Carrick, Manchester United have turned Old Trafford into an absolute fortress. Including his temporary spell in charge in 2021, Carrick has won eight of his nine Premier League home games. He is only the sixth manager, and the first English manager, to win eight or more of his first nine home games in the competition, with Antonio Conte the last man to achieve the feat in 2016-17 for Chelsea. For Mainoo, scoring the winner against Liverpool was deeply emotional. He shared: "I saw a couple of my family members, it's a blessing to play and a blessing to score. I used to sit in that corner, I'm just so blessed to be in this position. I used to dream of times like these. I'm glad to be here with the club."