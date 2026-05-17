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Police probe ‘unacceptable levels of violence’ after Celtic title win as officers left injured & Hearts players put in 'disturbing' position
Violence mars Glasgow title celebrations
Police Scotland has called for “urgent discussions” with football authorities and local government after officers were injured while attempting to manage crowds in the Trongate area of Glasgow. Roughly 3,000 Celtic supporters gathered in the city centre on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the club’s latest Scottish Premiership success, but the atmosphere turned hostile as the evening progressed.
Authorities confirmed that glass bottles and other missiles were thrown at officers who were attempting to assist with a medical emergency during the gathering. Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland expressed deep concern over the behavior, stating: “Urgent discussions with Celtic, wider Scottish football authorities and other stakeholders, including Glasgow City Council, is required to achieve a solution that improves public safety, reduces disruption and prevents this from happening again.”
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Police condemn attacks on officers
The scale of the disorder has prompted a fierce response from law enforcement, who insist that the anti-social behavior witnessed in the wake of the 3-1 win at Celtic Park will not be ignored. Significant resources were deployed to the Trongate area, where road closures were already in effect, but the situation escalated despite the heavy police presence and prior preparation.
“Once again, we have seen unacceptable levels of violence and anti-social behaviour and Police Scotland’s officers have been left to deal with the consequences,” Sutherland added. “Being assaulted is not part of the job and regrettably a number of them were injured. The levels of criminal behaviour witnessed, in particular the hostility directed towards our officers, is simply unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. Those involved should be in no doubt that they will be identified and arrested.”
Hearts players caught in pitch invasion chaos
The issues were not confined to the city centre, as the match itself reached a "chaotic" conclusion following a massive pitch invasion at Celtic Park. As Martin O’Neill’s side secured the points needed for the title, thousands of supporters breached the perimeter, forcing Hearts players and staff to be hurriedly escorted from the field of play in scenes that have been widely condemned.
Hearts released a blistering statement following the match, addressing reports that their staff were targeted during the melee. The Edinburgh club said: “Reports of serious physical and verbal abuse towards our players and staff, both on the pitch and elsewhere, are deeply disturbing. We are investigating this fully and are in dialogue with Police Scotland. We will make no further comment at this time other than to say that it is completely unacceptable that our players and staff were put in that situation.”
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Calls for urgent reform in title protocols
The aftermath of the celebrations left the streets of Glasgow awash with litter and green and white debris, but the primary focus remains on the safety failures that allowed the situation to spiral. Police Scotland had previously accused Celtic of failing to implement adequate plans for an official celebration, leading to the spontaneous and poorly managed gathering in the Trongate.
The club added in their official communication regarding the end of the game: “The pitch invasion caused a chaotic end and nobody seemed to know whether or not the match had been brought to a finish.” Police Scotland has since confirmed it is engaging directly with Hearts to determine if any specific players were victims of assault during the final moments at Parkhead, as the fallout from the title win continues to overshadow the sporting achievement.