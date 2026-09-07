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Alvino Hanafi

'Butterflies in my stomach!' – Pio Esposito reveals emotion behind long-term Inter contract extension

F. Esposito
Inter

Pio Esposito has committed his long-term future to Inter Milan by signing a contract extension until 2032. The 2005-born striker praised manager Cristian Chivu for his development after helping the Nerazzurri secure the Serie A and Coppa Italia double.

  • Esposito signs long-term extension

    Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito has signed a new long-term contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2032. The 21-year-old forward solidified his place in the first team following an exceptional breakout campaign.

    Esposito joined Inter's youth academy in 2014 at the age of nine before making his senior debut at the FIFA Club World Cup in June 2025.

    The extension represents a major show of faith from the Nerazzurri following Esposito's key role in winning the Serie A title and Coppa Italia double under Cristian Chivu in 2026.


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  • imago-sport-1068027152.jpgItaly Photo Press

    Striker praises Chivu impact

    Speaking to the club's official channels after signing his deal, Esposito admitted to feeling emotional upon arriving at headquarters. He credited manager Chivu, who previously coached him at Under-14 and Primavera levels, for guiding his development.

    Esposito emphasized that the new contract serves as motivation to continue improving rather than a final destination.

    "It is very emotional, I had butterflies in my stomach in the car," Esposito said. "Mister Chivu gave me an opportunity I dreamed of my whole life. He has always had great esteem and confidence in me, and I hope to keep repaying his trust."

  • Breakout season delivers silverware

    Following a two-year loan spell at Spezia in Serie B, Esposito returned to Inter and made an immediate impact across all competitions. He registered 10 goals and six assists in 48 appearances during his full debut season.

    His campaign included crucial league goals against Juventus, Atalanta, Fiorentina, and a match-winner against Lecce at San Siro.

    Esposito also made his Champions League debut as a starter against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena, establishing himself as a reliable option in Chivu's attack.

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  • FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-SCUDETTO-TROPHYAFP

    Bright start to new campaign

    Esposito has carried his strong form into the current season, opening his account with a spectacular backheel goal against Monza on matchday one.

    The forward expressed gratitude to the Inter supporters for their welcoming reception and insisted he will not set limits on his personal statistics.

    Having secured his future in Milan until 2032, Esposito turns his focus toward maintaining consistency as Inter defend their domestic titles.

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