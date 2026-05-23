Getty composite
Pep Guardiola reveals details of what Sir Alex Ferguson included in voice message to him after hearing about Man City manager's exit
A legendary tribute from the red half of Manchester
Guardiola confirmed on Friday that he will be stepping down from his post this summer, ending a ten-year reign that has yielded over 20 major trophies for the Cityzens. While Man United fans have been told to "not to celebrate" by former left-back Patrice Evra, the ultimate sign of respect came from the very top of the Red Devils' pantheon.
Speaking ahead of his final home game against Aston Villa, Guardiola admitted that receiving a message from Ferguson was a particular highlight. "I know I had incredible success as a manager and it’s nice to be there," Guardiola said. "One of the biggest compliments I had was I got a message from Sir Alex Ferguson yesterday and that made me so happy."
- AFP
Recognition for a decade of dominance
The Catalan tactician, who famously beaten Ferguson's United in two Champions League finals while at Barcelona, elaborated on the nature of the correspondence. He confirmed that the legendary Scotsman reached out specifically to acknowledge the incredible standards set by City under Guardiola's leadership.
"He congratulated me for the trajectory and for what we achieved. It means a lot to me," Guardiola explained. The mutual respect between the pair has remained high despite the fierce rivalry between their respective clubs, with Guardiola often citing Ferguson as the benchmark for longevity and success in the Premier League.
Shared comparisons with Johan Cruyff
Guardiola took the opportunity to reflect on his influences, drawing a parallel between Ferguson and his mentor Johan Cruyff. While Cruyff is no longer here to see the heights his former apprentice has reached, Pep is grateful that Ferguson was able to witness City’s rise to the top of the European game.
"It’s not to be humble but he is the greatest in this country," Guardiola continued. "I’m so happy. I miss Johan Cruyff a lot, I’m happy that Sir Alex, the greatest, could see. I’m pretty sure that Sir Alex will not call us the noisy neighbours again. We are the neighbours, and I’m so happy that he was there to watch us."
The struggle with Ferguson's Scottish accent
In a light-hearted moment during the press conference, Guardiola revealed that the communication actually arrived via voicemail. Despite their friendship, the former Barcelona boss joked that some of the message required a bit of translation due to the intensity of Ferguson's famous dialect.
“Well, with his Scottish accent I struggle,” Guardiola teased with a smile. “It was a voicemail. I will call him back for sure.” As Guardiola prepares for his final bow at the Etihad, the acknowledgement from the red side of Manchester serves as a poignant reminder of his transformative impact on the English game.