'I leave proud' - Barcelona and Chelsea legend Pedro retires from football at 39

One of football's most humble and successful serial winners has officially called time on his playing days. Pedro, the man who won it all for club and country - lifting both the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 with Spain - announced his retirement on Wednesday at the age of 39.

The announcement comes after a brief period of reflection following the expiration of his deal with Lazio earlier this summer. In a heartfelt post shared with his millions of followers on social media, Pedro expressed a deep sense of gratitude for the life he has led since bursting onto the scene as a tireless youngster from Tenerife. He wrote: 'I feel the time has come. The time to take a step forward and begin a new chapter in my life. I leave proud of having lived my dream and of all the people who were by my side to make it happen. Thank you, football, for making me so happy.'

Reflecting on his modest beginnings and the sheer scale of his eventual success, Pedro's video message revisited the moment he first stepped onto the pitch for the Blaugrana. The veteran attacker recalled the nerves and excitement of his debut, noting how far he had come since those early days in Catalonia. 'Even today I remember the noise, thousands of people in the stands and a 20-year-old boy from Tenerife waiting on the touchline, right here. That day I stepped onto a football pitch and opened the doors to another life. At that moment it was impossible to imagine what would happen next,' he stated.







