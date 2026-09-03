Revealed: Why Pablo Garcia's dream Arsenal transfer collapsed on deadline day as Racing Santander swoop in

Racing Santander’s sporting director, Chema Aragon, confirmed how close Arsenal came to securing Garcia's signature. He revealed that the Premier League side were leading the race right up until the final hours of the window.

"It seemed like it was done with Arsenal, and then we came in too on loan," Aragon explained to the press. "Yesterday things changed, and what seemed to be a loan turned into a shared ownership deal.

"I would describe Pablo Garcia as Raul Gonzalez Blanco, what he has above all else is a nose for goal, that killer instinct, and he usually puts it away. My biggest concern was losing that goal-scoring ability for a while after Andres Martin’s injury. When the real opportunity arose to sign that player (Garcia), we didn’t hesitate for a second."