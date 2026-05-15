Earlier this week, the respected Saudi Arabian sports newspaper Arriyadiyah reported that Al-Ittihad had approached Eberl and held preliminary talks over a potential role. According to the report, Eberl is a candidate for the position of sporting director. Al-Ittihad is one of the kingdom's biggest clubs and is set to win the Saudi Arabian league title in 2025.
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"Out of this world": FC Bayern's Max Eberl firmly denies salacious rumours
At Friday's press conference, Eberl was asked about the rumours. "I considered giving a tongue-in-cheek answer, but I wasn't sure everyone would get the joke," he said, before delivering his prepared quip nonetheless. "I was indeed in Saudi Arabia—with the German U18 national team. That's the full extent of my experience there. Anything else is pure fantasy."
Max Eberl's contract with FC Bayern runs until 2027.
Eberl's contract as sporting director at FC Bayern runs until 2027, yet his long-term future remains uncertain.
"If they think I'm doing a good job, then I'm prepared to stay here at Bayern for longer," Eberl recently told DAZN. However, the club's supervisory board has yet to indicate that it will extend his deal early. Instead, reports have surfaced about a strained relationship with sporting director Christoph Freund, with Kicker magazine describing it as a "forced marriage".
Eberl joined Bayern in early 2024 and has already secured two league titles; this term the club could also lift its first DFB-Pokal since 2020. On 23 May, the Munich side will face VfB Stuttgart in the final, but first, they host 1. FC Köln in the final Bundesliga match this Saturday.