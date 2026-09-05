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Ousmane Dembele 'surprised' by Luis Enrique benching as PSG boss explains selection gamble for AS Monaco clash
Dembele benched against Monaco
Dembele was left out of the starting XI against Monaco on Friday. Manager Enrique surprised supporters and pundits alike by naming the forward among his substitutes. The attacker eventually entered the fray in the 68th minute, though he could not inspire his side to a victory over Monaco.
The decision to drop the Ballon d'Or winner caused a stir, especially given his recent schedule. He was recently substituted early against Rennes and completely rested against Lille. According to L'Equipe, Dembele had a very strong internal reaction to the managerial choice. The France international was fully expecting to start the match after enjoying a period of rest away from the club's training campus.
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Managing the forward's minutes
Despite the player's visible surprise at the snub, Enrique was quick to downplay any controversy. The Spanish tactician explained that he is simply managing Dembele's workload following a demanding start to the campaign.
"With each player, the circumstances are different," Enrique explained to the press. "Ousmane had made an effort to play the two Super Cups [the UEFA Super Cup and Trophee des Champions]. After that, he took a little rest."
The manager emphasised that the 27-year-old looked sharp during his late cameo, saying: "Today, he played 20 or 25 minutes at a very good level."
No rift with Enrique
Crucially, there is no lingering friction between Dembele and his manager. The forward is entirely familiar with Enrique's unique philosophy and man-management style. The Spanish manager has built a reputation for occasionally poking the egos of his key players to keep them motivated. Furthermore, the PSG boss has consistently stated that his team is designed to build momentum as the season progresses. As part of that gradual build-up, Enrique plans to steadily reintegrate his star forward into the fold.
"Now, we are starting to increase playing times. We are happy to see him back and it will be like that for the next matches," the coach concluded.
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Focus turns to Champions League
Dembele will now look to channel his frustration into a match-winning performance on the European stage. PSG are back in action on Wednesday evening when they host Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League. Following his restricted minutes in Ligue 1, the rested attacker is widely expected to be restored to the starting line-up.
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