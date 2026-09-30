Olivier Giroud confirms retirement plans as legendary striker prepares to hang up boots after illustrious career

Giroud, now in his second season at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy after joining on a free transfer from Los Angeles FC in 2025, discussed the impending conclusion of his playing career. Speaking to L'Equipe, he said: "As a player, I think this is very likely my last season. That's why I'm trying to enjoy every moment."

Reiterating his contentment with everything he has achieved in the game, the former AC Milan striker added: "I am at peace with myself and with everything I have done in my career."