According to the Daily Mail, Guardiola's departure from the top English club is all but confirmed at the end of the current season.
Translated by
Official announcement on Sunday? Manchester City are reportedly preparing a sensational managerial decision
According to the report, City have already begun informing their sponsors that the decision will be officially announced shortly. It is also said to be an open secret within Guardiola's inner circle that the Spaniard will be leaving the Sky Blues this summer after ten years and will not see out his contract, which is due to run until 2027.
According to the Daily Mail, City will confirm Guardiola's exit around the club's final Premier League match at home to Aston Villa on Sunday. Guardiola's side can still secure the domestic treble: they have already won the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, and the league title remains within reach. To achieve that, City must beat Bournemouth on Tuesday and Villa five days later, while hoping league leaders Arsenal slip up at Crystal Palace on the final matchday.
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What's next for Pep Guardiola after his departure from Manchester City?
Guardiola extended his contract in November 2024 until the summer of 2027, but the former Bayern coach will now leave Manchester at the end of this season. Now, the 55-year-old is expected to leave Manchester at the end of this campaign, having arrived in 2016. During his tenure, he guided City to six English league titles and, in 2023, to their long-awaited Champions League triumph.
Guardiola had already announced last year that he intended to take a break from coaching after his time at City. Nevertheless, by the end of April, speculation surfaced that he might take over as Italy's national team manager, a post that remains vacant after the Azzurri once again failed to qualify for the World Cup.
Manchester City: Could Enzo Maresca replace Pep Guardiola?
According to the Daily Mail, Enzo Maresca is the favourite to replace Guardiola at City. The Italian is familiar with the club, having managed the U23s in 2020/21 and served as Guardiola's assistant coach in 2022/23. After departing Chelsea earlier this year, Maresca is currently without a club and therefore available.
The Daily Mail also mentions Bayern Munich's successful coach Vincent Kompany as another option. Kompany's long spell as a City player (2008-2019) makes him a logical candidate, but Manchester's hopes appear slim: the 40-year-old only extended his Bayern contract until 2029 last October and remains focused on his project in Munich.
- AFP
Manchester City under Pep Guardiola: Performance in the Premier League and the Champions League
Season
Premier League
Champions League
2016/17
Third
Round of 16
2017/18
Champions
Quarter-finals
2018/19
Champions
Quarter-finals
2019/20
Runners-up
Quarter-finals
2020/21
Champions
Final
2021/22
Champions
Semi-final
2022/23
Champions
Winners
2023/24
Champions
Quarter-finals
2024/25
Third
Intermediate round
2025/26
Runner-up (season ongoing)
Round of 16