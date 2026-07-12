'Not my finest hour' - Jordan Henderson breaks silence on freak England injury & doesn't rule out return to World Cup action

Henderson has opened up about the unfortunate incident that saw him sidelined during the 2026 World Cup. Despite not featuring on the pitch during the 3-2 victory over Mexico, the Brentford man managed to pick up both a yellow card and a serious injury after falling over advertising hoardings while celebrating in front of the travelling supporters. The impact was severe enough that the 36-year-old was stretchered away receiving oxygen at the Azteca Stadium.

Henderson has now returned to the England setup with a protective cast and was seen participating in the pre-match warm-ups ahead of the quarter-final clash with Norway. Reflecting on the injury, Henderson told ITV: "It's alright, thanks. Not my finest hour but the main job was to go there and win and progress to the quarterfinal, and we managed to do that so that's the main thing".

He added: "It's been a little bit of a tough couple of days but as soon as I came back to camp, seeing the lads, we've got a great medical team, I'm thankful for that."