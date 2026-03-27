The Selecao had just conceded a second goal – scored by Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike – after around an hour, when the Brazilian fans in Foxborough began chanting Neymar’s name loudly and persistently. However, the star striker from FC Santos was not even part of Ancelotti’s squad. The coach had left him out, which had caused frustration for Brazil’s record goalscorer and bewilderment amongst some of the fans.

After the match, Ancelotti played down the chants when asked about them: “We should talk about the players who were here, who played and who gave their all. Who sacrificed themselves and worked hard. I’m satisfied.” He also pointed out that there was simply “fierce competition” within his squad.

However, the rather uninspiring performance is likely to further fuel the debate surrounding Neymar back home. Especially as FC Barcelona forward Raphinha picked up an injury and was substituted after 45 minutes due to a muscle strain.