'No chance' Harry Kane returns to Premier League despite 'devastating' Champions League exit with Bayern Munich, says ex-Premier League star

The semi-final exit does more than just deny Kane a trophy; it significantly dents his hopes of individual glory. Having netted a staggering 55 goals in all competitions this season, the former Tottenham man was a frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or, but Bayern's defeat to PSG has handed the initiative to rivals like 2025 winner Ousmane Dembele and Declan Rice.

Agbonlahor believes the individual accolades will be on Kane's mind. "I think he will be [thinking about losing out on the Ballon d'Or]; he's that sort of player," he stated. "The season that he's had... I looked at his face after the game, and you could tell he was devastated not to get through to the final, but also, that part of it will be in his mind. If he'd won the Champions League, the season he's had, the amount of goals he's scored, going to the World Cup and doing well, it would have been his."