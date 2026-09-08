Beware the Yellow Submarine! Niko Kovac warns high-flying Dortmund not to underestimate Villarreal

Kovac emphasised that Villarreal's third-place finish in La Liga last season underlines their elite pedigree on the continent. Speaking ahead of kick-off, the Croatian tactician stated: "They finished third last year and are playing in the Champions League for the second year in a row. Normally, the top three spots in Spain are locked up. If you break into that group, that really says something!"

Addressing the tactical threat posed by the visitors, he added: "They have a new coach now, but they continue to play the Spanish style with a lot of possession. They're technically very sound and very precise in their execution. When they have the ball, this team makes very few mistakes. We'll have to make sure we reduce their time in possession. When we have the ball, they can't play their game and have to defend more, which will hopefully work in our favour. It's going to be a very difficult game."