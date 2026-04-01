Nike United: Created by athletes, built to be seen

For the summer 2026 collection, Nike collaborated with six of the biggest stars in women’s football to co-create and reimagine three iconic boot styles - all of them a different expression of confidence on the pitch. Four of these players represent the very best of European club football, while two lead the way in North America. All of them have collectively helped to shape a pack that celebrates unity, diversity, and the growing influence of women's football worldwide.
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The Mercurial: Lauren James and Salma Paralluelo
The Mercurial is for players who thrive on the front foot. Explosive, direct, and always threatening. Built for speed with purpose, it has been engineered to support quick decisions, fast movement, and fast impact. It represents the fearless side of the game. Its Zoom Air cushioning offers a responsive energy return at each stride, while a specialised traction plate underfoot is developed specifically for players who want to break lines and take risks.
It’s no coincidence that Lauren James and Salma Paralluelo were vital to its development. James is revered as the WSL's most feared one-on-one attacker; her pace and direct style of play have been at the heart of Chelsea's relentless dominance in recent years.
Paralluelo, a former sprinter turned footballer, blitzed through Barcelona's ranks before becoming one of Spain's most influential players at the 2023 World Cup. Her goal in the semi-final win over Sweden was a perfect demonstration of what she can produce with the ball at her feet. Both players thrive in the moments the Mercurial was built for, a fearlessness in attack.
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The Tiempo: Naomi Girma and Patri Guijarro
While the Mercurial embodies speed, the Tiempo represents craft. Built for athletes who value control, touch and intelligence, it helps those tasked with reading the game stay composed under pressure and improve those around them. The Tiempo helps deliver confidence to players who do not rush the moment, but own it. Its TECHLEATHER upper prioritises connection with the ball, guaranteeing every pass, touch, and decision is dictated by the player.
Naomi Girma and Patri Guijarro embody that profile. Girma has always been a composed and technically excellent presence, establishing herself as one of the finest defenders in the world for both Chelsea and the United States. Guijarro, having risen through Barcelona's academy to become one of the most complete midfielders in world football, dictates the play with an authority that separates her from her peers. Both players were integral in deciding how the Tiempo's TECHLEATHER responds, creating a boot that feels like an extension of the athlete wearing it.
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The Phantom: Deyna Castellanos and Sophia Wilson
The third boot in the pack - the Phantom - was built for playmakers and attackers who command the game rather than chase it. Those who rely on accurate passing, close control, and confident finishing. The Phantom's Gripknit technology provides a controlled surface for exact ball contact, while the underfoot plate supports sharp directional changes and quick decisions.
It is a boot that suits Deyna Castellanos and Sophia Wilson perfectly. Castellanos has long been one of the most technically gifted players in the NWSL. A creative force for both club and country whose vision and ability to unlock defences with a single pass has earned her a reputation as one of the most prolific playmakers in North America. Wilson, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the division's most exciting attackers, combining her sharp movement with a clinical finishing instinct that has caught the attention of fans well beyond the United States.
What unites all three boots is Nike's approach: placing athletes at the centre of decisions regarding materials, fit, and performance. Its distinctive colourways reinforce their values: confidence, individuality, and unity. That work has been verified through James, Girma, Guijarro, and Paralluelo, as well as NWSL stars Castellanos and Wilson, who represent the most distinctive profiles in the women's game. The Mercurial, Tiempo, and Phantom embody all of them.