Nike United: Created by athletes, built to be seen

The Mercurial is for players who thrive on the front foot. Explosive, direct, and always threatening. Built for speed with purpose, it has been engineered to support quick decisions, fast movement, and fast impact. It represents the fearless side of the game. Its Zoom Air cushioning offers a responsive energy return at each stride, while a specialised traction plate underfoot is developed specifically for players who want to break lines and take risks.

It’s no coincidence that Lauren James and Salma Paralluelo were vital to its development. James is revered as the WSL's most feared one-on-one attacker; her pace and direct style of play have been at the heart of Chelsea's relentless dominance in recent years.

Paralluelo, a former sprinter turned footballer, blitzed through Barcelona's ranks before becoming one of Spain's most influential players at the 2023 World Cup. Her goal in the semi-final win over Sweden was a perfect demonstration of what she can produce with the ball at her feet. Both players thrive in the moments the Mercurial was built for, a fearlessness in attack.