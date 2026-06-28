Neymar treats himself to $1 million designer watch while passing through New York on World Cup duty with Brazil

During a Friday break from Brazil's intensive World Cup preparations in New Jersey, the Santos forward headed into the heart of New York City for a high-end shopping trip.

The objective was a visit to one of the most exclusive boutiques in the world to secure a new timepiece - as per Globo.

The 34-year-old superstar was spotted at the Jacob & Co flagship store, where he finalised the purchase of a watch valued at approximately $1 million. The move further solidifies Neymar's reputation as one of the most prolific collectors of high-end horology in the sporting world, with his total collection estimated to be worth well over £1.6 million.