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Neymar accused of assault by Robinho Jr as Santos wonderkid seeks contract termination after training ground scrap
Santos open inquiry into Neymar incident
Santos have confirmed through an official statement that they are taking formal action following the reports of a clash at their training facility. The club moved quickly to address the allegations that Neymar lost his cool with 18-year-old colleague Robson de Souza Jr, better known as Robinho Jr, during a session on Sunday.
The club stated: "Santos FC informs that by determination of the presidency, an internal inquiry process was instituted immediately after the facts occurred to analyse the episode involving athletes Neymar Jr and Robson de Souza Jr (Robinho) during training this last Sunday (03/5) at CT Rei Pelé. The club's legal department is responsible for conducting the inquiry."
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Robinho Jr makes assault accusation
According to Globo Esporte, the situation has escalated beyond a mere training ground spat, as the legal representatives of the young attacker have taken formal steps against the club. In a serious development, they have submitted a document demanding action and transparency regarding the conduct of the veteran number 10 during the session.
According to the documentation, Robinho Jr alleges that Neymar "uttered insults in an offensive manner, applied a trip, and dealt a violent slap to the face" of the teenager. The youngster’s camp is now pushing for the release of footage from the training session and a meeting to discuss the "absence of minimum security conditions" at the club.
Tension boils over after training dribble
The roots of the conflict reportedly stem from a specific moment during Sunday's training session, which took place the day after a 1-1 draw against Palmeiras. In a high-intensity session among the substitutes, Neymar was reportedly left frustrated after being beaten by a dribble from the 18-year-old.
Neymar is said to have warned the youngster to "take it easy" before the situation spiralled into a heated argument and physical shoving. While some reports suggested the pair had reconciled in the locker room shortly after the incident, the subsequent legal notification suggests that Robinho Jr.'s representatives remain unsatisfied with how the veteran’s "impulsive attitude" was handled by the Santos management.
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Squad travels for Copa Sudamericana clash
Despite the brewing legal storm and the ongoing internal investigation, both players have been included in the squad for the trip to Paraguay. Santos are set to face Recoleta this Tuesday in a Copa Sudamericana Group D fixture.
While the club maintains that the matter is being handled by its legal department, the awkward dynamic between the "godfather" figure of Neymar and the young Robinho Jr will be under intense scrutiny as the team prepares for their continental test. Both players travelled with the delegation, following Neymar's earlier attempts to apologise for his "impulsive attitude" at the training ground.