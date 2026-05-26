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Mohamed Salah posts final 'longest night of my life' message as he bids farewell to Liverpool
An emotional goodbye to the Anfield faithful
The final whistle against Brentford did not just signal the end of the Premier League season; it marked the end of a legendary chapter for Liverpool. Mohamed Salah, the man who has been the focal point of the Reds' attack for nearly a decade, has officially bid farewell to the club where he transformed from a promising winger into a global icon.
Taking to his official Instagram account to share his feelings with millions of supporters, Salah posted a picture of himself inside Anfield Stadium, greeting the crowd one last time. He accompanied the image with a heartbreaking caption that reflected the weight of the moment: "The longest night of my life.. Thank you for everything again."
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The end of a historic nine-year journey
Salah's departure follows an incredible nine-year stint on Merseyside, during which he established himself as one of the most prolific players to ever wear the famous red shirt.
Since arriving from Roma in the summer of 2017 for a fee of approximately £34 million ($46m), the Egypt international has been the primary catalyst for the club's return to the pinnacle of domestic and European football.
He leaves Anfield with a trophy cabinet that would be the envy of any professional, having secured numerous domestic and continental titles during his tenure. Fittingly, his final major contribution included helping the team secure the Premier League title during the 2024-2025 campaign.
A legacy defined by records and consistency
Beyond the silverware, Salah’s legacy is defined by his staggering statistical output and an almost unparalleled level of consistency in the final third.
The “Egyptian King” broke countless records during his time at the club. With 191 goals, he became the club’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League and consistently featured in the race for the Golden Boot year after year.
The fans at Anfield responded to his final appearance with a massive outpouring of emotion, paying tribute to a player who served as their undisputed talisman. The emotional farewell reflected his status as a modern-day legend, with the crowd ensuring he felt the full weight of their appreciation before moving on to the next chapter of his career.
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Uncertainty surrounds the Egyptian's next move
While his time in the North West of England has come to a close, the 33-year-old has yet to officially confirm where he will be playing his football next season. Speculation continues to swirl regarding a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, where he has been a long-term target, or a switch to Major League Soccer in the United States.
However, interest remains high within Europe, as several top-tier continental clubs are reportedly keen on acquiring his services as a free agent. For now, Salah remains tight-lipped about his future destination, focusing instead on the emotional conclusion of his storied journey with the Reds.
He is also preparing to return to Egypt to begin preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the national team.