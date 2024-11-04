MLS' Best-of-3 Series Playoff format caused drama over the weekend, with Columbus exiting and LAFC, Miami both losing on the road.

Game 2 of the MLS Round One wrapped Sunday, and it was an eventful round - to say the least.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were stunned by Atlanta United on the road at Mercedes Benz Stadium with over 70,000 fans watching the Herons shockingly fall to the No. 9 seed. The Argentine himself struggled, failing to leave a lasting impact on the match, while Sergio Busquets missed the contest due to injury. A late stoppage-time winner sealed a 2-1 victory for the Five Stripes, pushing the match to a game three.

In a shocking development, the New York Red Bulls knocked out reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew at Red Bull Arena Sunday evening. After taking game one in Columbus, RBNY defeated the Crew in penalties, ending their brilliant 2024 season that saw them make it to three-different Cup finals. For the Red Bulls, however, it was a statement performance to show the rest of the Eastern Conference they are not messing around this postseason.

Meanwhile, in the West, No. 1 seed LAFC were thumped by the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0, with the Canadian side extending their series to a game three as well. Elsewhere, The LA Galaxy calmly defeated the Colorado Rapids 4-1 to advance to the Western Conference semifinals, where they'll meet Minnesota United - who advanced themselves after a penalty shootout victory over Real Salt Lake. Meanwhile, the Seattle Sounders eliminated the Houston Dynamo with their second-straight shootout victory, advancing to the other Conference Semifinal in the West.

In the east, NYCFC took game two vs FC Cincinnati to see things move to a game three while Charlotte bested Orlando City in game two to earn a game three as well.

GOAL looks over the key takeaways from Game 2s of the playoffs.