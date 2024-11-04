New York Red Bulls stun, eliminate reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in Round One of playoffs after Carlos Coronel makes three shootout saves

After three penalty shootout saves from Carlos Coronel, Julian Edelman scored the spot kick in a 5-4 shootout victory to see RBNY advance.

The New York Red Bulls defeated the Columbus Crew 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 regulation draw in MLS Playoff action Sunday evening. With the stunning victory over the reigning champions, RBNY advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinal match and eliminated the No. 2 seed after winning the first two games of a best-of-3 series.

Three penalty shootout saves from Red Bulls' goalkeeper Carlos Coronel proved to be the difference, while two goal contributions from Emil Forsberg during regulation played a key factor, too.

The Crew opened the scoring in the 55th minute through substitute Max Arfsten, but RBNY responded nine minutes later through striker Dante Vanzeir. The Belgian forward was fed a delightful ball by Forsberg, and he finished in clinical fashion. Then, in the 80th minute, Forsberg made a mark scoreline again, drawing and scoring a penalty kick for what seemed to be a go-ahead, series-ending winner. However, in the 95th minute, Crew striker Christian Ramirez headed home to draw level and send the match to penalties. Both teams missed in spot kicks, before academy product Daniel Edelman stepped up in the 7th round to place the winner out of reach of Patrick Schulte - and knock out the No.2 seed.

Columbus exits the postseason in shocking fashion. Some had them favorites for MLS Cup, after being finalists in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, winners of the 2024 Leagues Cup and Runners-Up of the 2024 Campeones Cup. Head coach Wilfried Nancy - who has beee repeatedly linked with moves abroad - might have coached his last game in MLS.

The Red Bulls will now play the winner of No. 6 NYCFC vs No. 3 FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with a date and time to be determined.