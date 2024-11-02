Riqui Puig and LA Galaxy eliminate Colorado Rapids from MLS Playoffs with impressive 4-1 win to wrap First Round series

The Rapids gave the Galaxy their best shot but couldn't overcome a determined Puig in the second half.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo -- The LA Galaxy are moving on the next round of the Major League Soccer Playoffs after an emphatic 4-1 win over the Colorado Rapids.

The result secures consecutive victories in the best-of-three series for LA, continuing a remarkable turnaround for the club this season. The team, which missed the playoffs last season, got off to another strong start - unfortunately at the hands, or technically feet, of Zack Steffen.

The U.S. international goalkeeper tried to kick away a long ball pass from the Galaxy but kicked it too low and straight into Gabriel Pec. With the goal wide open, the rising MLS star easily converted the chance to put LA up 1-0 in the eighth minute. Unlike the first round series opener, which LA won 5-0, the Rapids would find a quick response. Oliver Larraz would blast a top corner rocket to even the score in the 19th minute. The excitement would be short lived.

Colorado, which saw star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic return from injury, was seconds away from entering the break with 1-1 scoreline, but Joseph Paintsil would shift the momentum towards the visitors. The pacey winger beat Reggie Cannon with and used the goalpost to his advantage to give the Galaxy a 2-1 advantage at halftime. Then Riqui Puig took over. The former Barcelona player would seemingly come alive once the 90th minute struck, scoring two world class finishes in the span of three minutes to ice the contest in LA's favor.

The Rapids were also one of the league's top turnarounds this season, going from last place in the Western Conference last year to seventh this season. Coach of the Year finalist Chris Armas and his team will look to keep building on a positive foundation from this campaign heading into next season.

For the No. 2-seeded Galaxy, the team will now await the winner of the Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United series. It will also have home advantage in the upcoming series as well.