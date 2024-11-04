MLS Playoffs: Vancouver pummel LAFC to extend series to game three, Houston Dynamo's silly red cards cost them in playoffs elimination while Seattle advances

Vancouver shocked LAFC to force a game three while Houston were eliminated in penalties by Seattle after Hector Herrera saw red.

Houston Dynamo's 2024 campaign ended after another penalty shootout heartbreak against the Seattle Sounders. In Game One of their Best-of-3 series at Lumen Field, Seattle took the victory after a scoreless draw and a 5-4 penalty shootout win, with a red card to Dynamo star Adalberto Carrasquilla looming large. In Game Two Sunday evening, the two teams ended things at a stalemate once again, with Seattle's Cristian Roldan netting for the Sounders in the 87th minute, and then being on the wrong end of an own-goal in stoppage-time to draw Houston level at 1-1. However, another Houston red card came into play once again - this time it being Hector Herrera, who was dismissed for a spitting offense aimed at the referee.

In kicks from the spot, Seattle were the victors, winning 7-6 after a Stefan Frei save in the seventh round.

In the other Western Conference playoff match on Sunday at BC Place in Vancouver, the No. 8 seed Whitecaps stunned the No. 1 seed LAFC 3-0 in game two of their series. Club talisman Ryan Gauld opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the affair, before a Ryan Hollingshead own-goal gave the hosts a 2-0 lead just three minute later. Midway through the second half, Vancouver earned a third - but again, via an LAFC own-goal, with Eddie Segura being the victim this time.

With the win, Vancouver have extended the series to a Game 3, with the winner of the three-legged contest set to play the Sounders in the Western Conference semifinals at a date and time to be determined.

Game 3 of the Whitecaps vs LAFC will be Friday, Nov. 8 at 11pm ET at BMO Field in Los Angeles, CA.