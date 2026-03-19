Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Lionel Messi MLS CupGetty
Tom Hindle

MLS announces details for shortened 'sprint' season amid switch to fall-spring calendar in 2027

MLS will implement a 14-game "sprint season" in the spring of 2027, a slate that will fill a gap before the league switches to a European-esque fall-spring calendar, the league announced Thursday. The shortened campaign will feature a regular season and playoffs, while also giving 18 teams the chance to qualify for the Leagues Cup the following year.

  • Details for a shortened season

    The league revealed a much-changed "sprint season" that will be held in Spring 2027. All teams will play 14 games, all of which will be against Conference opponents. Teams are scheduled to enjoy an even split between home and away fixtures.

    That mini season will finish with the top eight sides in both conferences securing qualification for a playoff slate - the exact details of which are yet to be announced.

    • Advertisement

  • Qualification for international competitions still in place

    Despite a changed setup, some crucial tenets of the league will remain the same. Teams can still secure qualification for the CONCACAF Champions Cup, with five teams allowed into the competition. 18 will also make it to the Leagues Cup.

    It does not yet have a start and end date.

  • Reacting to a fall-spring switch

    The change comes amidst a significant alteration in the scope of MLS, when North America's top league will implement a fall-spring calendar, similar to that of many European leagues. Games will start in July, and the season will conclude with MLS Playoffs and the MLS Cup final in May of 2028.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Expected knock on effects

    MLS first announced that it would adopt a fall-spring calendar last November. The shift is expected to put the league in line with the global transfer market - an area in which it has routinely struggled. MLS clubs often have their best players pinched midway through the season, which typically runs from February to December.

    The league will also adhere to most international breaks, allowing teams to have a full slate of players at their disposal week in, week out.

  • Lionel Messi Receives 2025 MLS Seasons MVP AwardGetty Images Sport

    Avoiding a dead period

    The new season will ensure that MLS adheres to a roughly full calendar of soccer. Had the previous system been kept in place, teams would go without playing a fixture for up to seven months, with nothing scheduled from December 2026 to July 2027. This fills a significant gap before MLS makes a landmark shift in its 31-year history.