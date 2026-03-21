Milan: the switch to a 4-3-3 formation is the turning point – here’s why

In all likelihood, Milan will continue to base their tactical and transfer decisions on the 3-5-2 formation that Allegri has employed since day one to bring stability and a sense of threat to a team that was all too vulnerable and has, for several seasons now, suffered from a significant deficit between goals scored and goals conceded.





The increasingly widespread feeling, however, is that this is a team that performs better with two wide forwards and full-backs and central midfielders free to overlap and attack the spaces between the inside and outside of the pitch. The most striking example is Saelemaekers: crucial, especially in the first half of the season, in providing balance by covering both phases of play, but now running on empty for several weeks. With a full-back behind him, the Belgian international could unleash his creativity and pace to make the attacking play even more incisive.

Allegri and Landucci know the team’s strengths and weaknesses and could soon embrace a natural evolution, building on the initial principles that have yielded so many results (not just in terms of league table positions) in this second spell with the Rossoneri.