Mikel Merino insists Arsenal 'are ready' to win Premier League and Champions League double as midfielder reveals the objective is 'to win everything'

Tuesday night's convincing victory over Lille made it two wins from two in Europe this season, stretching Arsenal's remarkable winning run in the league phase to 14 matches across nearly two years.

Addressing that form and the squad's ultimate ambition this season, Merino said, as quoted by ESPN, said: "It is an absolutely unbelievable run. We know that we're making history. At the same time, we know how difficult it is to win games, so we give a lot of value and credit to the team for what we're doing.

"The goal and objective is to win the Champions League, to win the Premier League, to win everything. That's what the manager wants. That's what the fans want. That's what we as players want, too."