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Premier League
team-logoNottingham Forest
City Ground, Nottingham
team-logoArsenal
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James Freemantle
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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League preview: Champions have ground to make up

TV Guide & Streaming
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
Arsenal
Premier League
M. Arteta
B. Guimaraes
R. Calafiori
D. Ndoye
M. Gibbs-White
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Champions League

Comprehensive match preview of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in the Premier League. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
City Ground, Nottingham

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal kicks off on 18 Oct 2026 at 11:30 EST and 15:30 GMT.

Gunners head to Forest after returning to winning ways

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal had to stew over a 3-0 defeat to Brighton for the entire three-week international break. They responded in perfect fashion by claiming a 2-1 win on Saturday against a Leeds side that hadn't been beaten prior to the weekend. The Gunners had to recover from a sloppy first-half display, and then a Leeds goal on 55 minutes, before roaring back to win with goals from Riccardo Calafiori and substitute Bruno Guimaraes. They then dispatched Lille 3-0 in the Champions League with goals from Eberechi Eze, Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-LEEDSGetty Images

Forest haven't gotten going yet

The Tricky Trees have made a patchy start to life under new boss Pierre Sage. They've claimed five points from their opening six matches, but lost each of their last two. Strangely, they're winless at home across all competitions this season, with defeats to Coventry and Leeds, and a 0-0 draw with beleaguered Tottenham. Sage will bemoan his side's lack of clinical edge after they created eight big chances but still contrived to lose 3-1 at Crystal Palace. Forest will hope to make things difficult for the champions here after keeping shutouts against the Gunners in their last two Premier League H2Hs at this venue.

Crystal Palace FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images


Key stats & injury news

  • Forest trio Igor Jesus, Nikola Milenkovic and Nicolo Savona miss out through injury.
  • Arsenal are still without William Saliba and Christos Tzolis, but otherwise they have a clean bill of health.
  • Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet in all of their last three matches across all competitions.
  • The last two Premier League meetings between these sides at the City Ground have ended 0-0.
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Probable lineups

Manager

  • O. Glasner

Oliver Glasner is without Igor Jesus, Nikola Milenkovic, and Nicolo Savona through injury, with no suspensions currently affecting his squad. Updates on the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Mikel Arteta must plan without William Saliba and Christos Tzolis, both listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for the away side, and further squad updates will follow ahead of the match.

Form

NFO

NFO - Form

LIV
D2-2
TOT
D0-0
AVL
W1-2
COV
L0-1
CRY
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ARS

ARS - Form

SUN
W0-2
IPS
W2-4
BHA
L3-0
LEE
W2-1
LIL
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Nottingham Forest have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, and they also lost 1-0 to Coventry City in the league. Forest's sole win in that run came with a 2-1 away victory at Aston Villa, and they drew 0-0 with Tottenham and 2-2 with Liverpool. Across those five games, Forest scored five goals and conceded six.

Arsenal have won three, lost one, and have no draws across their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent match was a 2-1 Premier League win over Leeds United, and they also recorded a 2-4 Carabao Cup victory against Ipswich Town. The Gunners' only defeat in that period was a 3-0 loss to Brighton. Over five matches, Arsenal scored ten goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Nottingham ForestDrawArsenal
0
2
3
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
FT
1Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides at the City Ground ended 0-0 on January 17, 2026, in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Arsenal have won three times, with two matches finishing level and Forest yet to record a victory in that sequence. Arsenal's wins include two 3-0 victories at the Emirates and a 2-1 win at the City Ground in January 2024, with the two goalless draws both played in Nottingham.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
6600165+1118
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
6240126+610
D
W
D
D
D
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
624085+310
D
W
D
D
D
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
63121513+210
W
L
D
L
W
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
623186+29
D
L
D
D
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
62317709
L
W
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
62221013-38
L
W
L
D
W
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
14
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
6123611-55
D
W
L
D
L
17
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
18
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
6024610-42
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League table, firmly in the title conversation, while Nottingham Forest are 14th, making this a meeting between a side with genuine top-of-the-table ambitions and one looking to climb away from the division's lower reaches.

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