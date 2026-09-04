'100 per cent ticked' - Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal were 'ambitious' in transfer market despite replacing trio of departed forwards with only Christos Tzolis

Arsenal raised eyebrows across the Premier League during the summer window by allowing Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli to depart the club. Trossard moved to Besiktas for £17.1m, Jesus joined Barcelona for £8.5m, and Martinelli made a big-money £60m switch to Al-Hilal. Despite sanctioning the exits of two natural left wingers and a central striker, the Gunners' only direct attacking reinforcement was Christos Tzolis, who arrived from Club Brugge in a £34m deal. The summer reshuffle leaves Arteta relying on Tzolis and Eberechi Eze to provide width on the left, while Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyokeres, and Mikel Merino represent his primary central options.

Responding to questions about whether he regrets the thin nature of his squad, Arteta was defiant. 'No. The selling of players can come from different aspects as well. It's not always the same one. That's part of the responsibility we have at the football club. I understand the point of view, but we have to understand the amount of minutes those players played and the ones that were injured, especially in the first six months. Then the data shows something completely different, but it is what it is. This is what we have and we already have some very good players.'