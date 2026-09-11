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Mikel Arteta admits he deliberately SABOTAGED Arsenal pre-season to prepare for Champions League flight chaos
Travel chaos disrupts European trip
Arsenal's preparations for their Champions League clash against Napoli took a major hit on Tuesday. A technical failure within the UK's air traffic control system caused severe disruptions, leaving the Premier League champions stranded for several hours before their flight to Italy.
The lengthy delay ultimately forced the cancellation of Arteta's scheduled pre-match press conference. However, the unexpected wait did not derail the squad's focus with the Gunners eventually secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Serie A side.
Despite the severe logistical headache, Arteta confirmed his squad remained completely unfazed. The Spanish tactician explained he had purposely orchestrated similar logistical nightmares during the club's pre-season campaign to build their mental resilience.
- sportphoto24
Forcing players out of their comfort zone
The Arsenal boss thrives on unpredictability and wanted his squad to mirror that mindset. Explaining his unconventional methods, Arteta detailed exactly how he manufactured adversity during the summer.
"I love those challenges," Arteta stated. "I tried to create them in pre-season. So when they happen, we know how to experience them and we already know. So we get to the stadium very late, we change the routine so the players have to do something else."
Arteta stressed that uncontrollable variables should never trigger a meltdown among his squad. He expects his players to pivot seamlessly in any situation. “When it happens - and it can, the flight can be cancelled or the train is delayed, there is so much traffic - I don't want the players and staff panicking," he added. "When that happens, they have to adapt to it."
Instead of showing frustration over the airport delay, the manager urged his squad to utilise the dead time productively. "Ok, we have two or three hours on the plane - can we use them?" Arteta noted. "Play together, spend some time together, sleep. But certainly don't complain or use it as an excuse because it's not helpful at all.”
A history of bizarre tactical lessons
Arteta is renowned for his meticulous man-management techniques. His simulated disruptions went far beyond basic timekeeping issues. Over the summer, the manager admitted to intentionally delaying squad meals and the team bus. He also altered the route to the stadium without warning and forced players to use an excessively hot dressing room lacking enough massage beds.
Outlining the philosophy behind these stunts, Arteta explained the absolute necessity of dealing with high-stress scenarios. “We’ve done many things,” he revealed. “We're going to have to adapt to different contexts. And we try to anticipate this and adapt to difficult conditions. When there's no element of surprise or stress on a matchday, I think it's important.”
These mind games are just the latest in a long line of unconventional strategies. Previously, Arteta blasted Liverpool's anthem through speakers during training to simulate the Anfield atmosphere. He also reportedly hired professional pickpockets at a team dinner to test his squad's situational awareness.
- sportphoto24
Building on European momentum
Having secured a gritty 1-0 victory in Naples despite the travel nightmare, Arsenal will look to channel this resilience into the rest of their campaign. As the reigning Premier League champions following last season's historic title win, they carry a massive target on their backs domestically.
Furthermore, last season's heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat in the Champions League final clearly still drives the squad. Overcoming external chaos in Italy proves Arteta’s psychological conditioning is paying off, keeping his players laser-focused as they chase ultimate European redemption.
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