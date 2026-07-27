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Micky van de Ven delighted by Tottenham's 'new ambition' in transfer market after 'unacceptable' 2025-26 season as he hails 'passionate' Roberto De Zerbi
A necessary change in direction
Van de Ven has spoken candidly about the club's transformative summer, suggesting that the record-breaking investment in the playing squad signals a vital shift in mentality. After a chaotic 2025-26 campaign that saw Spurs finish 17th for the second year running, the 25-year-old believes the board’s decision to back new manager Roberto De Zerbi with a £237m war chest is exactly what the dressing room required.
"It's really good that you can see the club has made some changes," the centre-back told BBC Sport during the club’s pre-season tour in Australia. "You can see the club has a new ambition. It's something that's really important for players who have been here for a long time. Last season was a stressful season, unacceptable from our side, so to leave all of that behind and go into the new season fresh means a lot."£50 bonus
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De Zerbi's tactical revolution
The appointment of De Zerbi in late March marked a significant departure from the pragmatic approach of his predecessors. De Zerbi has already begun instilling a more expansive, possession-based philosophy. Van de Ven is particularly enthused by the tactical shift, noting that the Italian’s presence has revitalised a group of players whose confidence had been severely depleted during the struggle against the drop.
"It's going to be different compared to the manager we had last season," Van de Ven explained. "It's going to be more with the ball, I think, more about playing football. I think it's also going to be more enjoyable for people to watch because we'll be playing offensive football. You can see he [De Zerbi] has brought a lot of passion into our group, a lot in terms of mentality and passion on the pitch. It is something we needed because everybody was a little bit down. He brings a lot of good energy and, from pre-season, we have really had the time to bring his football into the team. That's really enjoyable."
Record-breaking transfer business
Spurs have backed De Zerbi’s vision with unprecedented financial muscle, breaking their transfer record twice in the space of just 48 hours. The arrival of Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for £85m was quickly eclipsed by the sensational £100m signing of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United. These marquee additions have been complemented by the £52m capture of Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, alongside a trio of experienced free agents in Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Martin Dubravka.
Van de Ven believes the quality of the new signings has already boosted the atmosphere during their travels in Sydney. "The feeling of the team is really good, to be honest," the defender added. "I have really enjoyed working with him [De Zerbi]. That's what we have been doing in this pre-season, and the guys who are coming in have been unbelievable as well. They have fit in well to the group."
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Looking ahead to the new campaign
With the foundations laid in pre-season and a revamped squad at his disposal, De Zerbi faces the challenge of translating this optimism into Premier League points. The manager has already issued a stern warning that any players unhappy with the new direction should find a way out of the club. For Van de Ven and the core of the team, the focus is now entirely on executing a vision that promises both results and entertainment. Tottenham are currently taking in a pre-season tour of Oceania. After defeating Auckland FC in New Zealand, they are next scheduled to face Sydney FC on Wednesday.
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