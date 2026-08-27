'I feel happy!' - Michele Di Gregorio WIPES Juventus from social media after sealing Bournemouth transfer move

Di Gregorio has finalised a season-long loan switch to Bournemouth after a two-year spell at Juventus. The agreement includes an option for the Premier League side to make the transfer permanent, with the total package potentially reaching €14 million (£12m) including bonuses.

Following the move, the Italian shot-stopper took decisive action online. He removed all photographs featuring him in a Juventus shirt and deleted any mention of the Serie A outfit from his social media profiles, signalling a definitive break from his former employers.

His exit comes as the Bianconeri swiftly moved to secure a replacement. Guglielmo Vicario has arrived in Turin on a similar initial loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur, stepping in to fill the void left by Di Gregorio's departure.







