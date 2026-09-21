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Michael Owen labels glum-faced Marcus Rashford as Manchester United's weak link following Fulham draw
Struggles upon Old Trafford return
Following a 1-1 draw against Fulham on Sunday, former striker Michael Owen, speaking on Premier League Productions, voiced serious concerns regarding Marcus Rashford. After returning from loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona, Rashford has started four of Manchester United's five Premier League matches but has yet to register a goal or an assist in over 400 minutes of action.
Owen highlighted his disappointment with the forward's demeanour. "On the left, Marcus Rashford has been probably the quietest of those attackers," Owen stated. "He was quiet again today in his body language, just the glum face. He just doesn’t seem to be loving his football which has been a permanent frustration with Marcus."
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Questioning Rashford's mentality
Owen questioned what might be affecting the forward, noting that he possesses incredible attributes but lacks consistency. "It does look like the weight of the world is on his shoulders and you just think how? Why? He’s living everybody’s dream. Surely there’s something behind the scenes that is making him look as if he’s not enjoying his football at the moment," Owen continued.
He also reflected on his spell in Spain, adding: "Last chance saloon was Barcelona. I couldn’t believe his luck in getting a team like Barcelona. He does reasonably well out there, but not well enough for them to keep him and then they end up spending fortunes to replace him by buying Anthony Gordon. So, it wasn’t all perfect. It wasn’t all rosy despite any spin that people put on it."
The weak link in attack
With competition for starting places increasing, Owen believes Rashford is now the most vulnerable player in the forward line for Manchester United. Owen explained: "And then he comes back to Manchester United. He’s done okay, but only okay. And he needs to probably do a little bit better in that front three because his is the position in the attack that would be vulnerable. There’s a bit of a demand for Benjamin Sesko to come back in and start, injury permitting of course. But if that happens, Cunha is going to go on the left and Rashford would be the weak link in that attack as things stand."
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What comes next for Rashford?
Rashford must now focus on his recovery after sustaining a hip issue that forced him off the pitch during the second half at Craven Cottage. The injury means he will miss the upcoming Nations League fixtures for England against Spain, Czechia, and Croatia over the next three weeks. Manchester United have to find a way to reignite his form when he finally returns to full fitness.
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