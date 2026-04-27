Michael Carrick lifts lid on secret Sir Jim Ratcliffe meeting as next permanent Man Utd manager decision looms

Ratcliffe has sparked fresh conversation regarding the Manchester United managerial vacancy after making a personal visit to the club’s Carrington training base. While the INEOS chief refrained from making public guarantees regarding the long-term future of the coaching staff, his presence at the training ground underscores the hands-on approach he has taken since assuming control of football operations.

Current interim head coach Carrick confirmed the meeting took place in a relaxed atmosphere. "We had a chat, we had a cup of tea. Casual chat, it was nice to see him showing his support," Carrick said. "That was it. It was quite informal but it was nice to see him. As a club, we’re hugely connected all the way through. It’s a big part. I’m really conscious that’s how it should be and I am trying to do my part."