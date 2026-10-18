Michael Carrick teases Manchester United January transfer spree following Lisandro Martinez outburst

Tensions flared after Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. Goals from Pablo Barrios and Ademola Lookman consigned the Red Devils to their third loss in five matches, piling intense pressure on Carrick.

In the immediate aftermath, Martinez openly criticised the club’s hierarchy. The Argentine defender expressed deep frustration over a perceived lack of squad reinforcement, arguing that current investment levels severely limit their ability to compete across all competitions.

The situation escalated rapidly, leading to internal disciplinary action. Martinez was handed a fine and required to attend a Thursday summit with Carrick and club officials to resolve the issue, having issued a formal public apology 48 hours after his initial outburst.



