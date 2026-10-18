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Michael Carrick teases Manchester United January transfer spree following Lisandro Martinez outburst
Frustration boils over in Madrid
Tensions flared after Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. Goals from Pablo Barrios and Ademola Lookman consigned the Red Devils to their third loss in five matches, piling intense pressure on Carrick.
In the immediate aftermath, Martinez openly criticised the club’s hierarchy. The Argentine defender expressed deep frustration over a perceived lack of squad reinforcement, arguing that current investment levels severely limit their ability to compete across all competitions.
The situation escalated rapidly, leading to internal disciplinary action. Martinez was handed a fine and required to attend a Thursday summit with Carrick and club officials to resolve the issue, having issued a formal public apology 48 hours after his initial outburst.
- AFP
Carrick confirms winter window plans
Despite the internal friction, Carrick acknowledged the defender's underlying concerns by hinting at an active January transfer strategy. Speaking to Sky Sports, the United boss addressed the need to assess their options mid-season.
He explained: "When the next transfer window comes, you want to plan and you want to make the best of it. Whatever that looks like at this stage, we don't quite know. But without doubt, there's opportunity because the transfer window is open. So we'll definitely be looking at that and trying to come out stronger in whatever way that looks like."
United move past internal drama
The United manager then moved to quash rumours of a dressing room rift. He stated: "There's a lot of people saying a lot of things. Pros and ex-pros, that doesn't mean they know what's going on here. The players totally believe me. Just because people talk on the outside doesn't make it the truth. I am telling you the truth.
"The squad [on Friday] was in a fantastic place, better than I've seen it for a while, actually. It's plain and simple. It's not affected [the spirit], I'm telling you. We're in a good place. As a group we've moved on. It's really not a drama for the group. The squad have trained really well and they are in good spirits."
Addressing Martinez's status specifically, he concluded: "It was pretty simple. We understood the situation. Licha understood he made a mistake. We have a really good feeling from the club. We can see in the group we want to do something with this situation. We've moved on. Genuinely. There is a freshness about the group."
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Focus shifts to Leeds United test
The immediate priority for Carrick is arresting his side's alarming slump in form. Sunday brings a crucial fixture against Leeds United, offering a vital chance to silence critics and rebuild early-season momentum.
Despite the recent disciplinary measures, Martinez remains in contention for a starting spot this weekend. A commanding performance from both the player and the team will be essential to stabilise the squad before the winter transfer market opens.
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