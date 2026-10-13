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Michael Carrick warns Man Utd of Atletico test on par with Real Madrid & Barcelona
Atletico Madrid's standing in Europe
Carrick has insisted that Man Utd view Atletico with the same level of respect as Spanish giants Barcelona and Real. Speaking ahead of the European clash, the United manager highlighted the sustained excellence of the Colchoneros under their long-term leadership. Despite the trophy cabinets of the traditional "Big Two" being more populated, Carrick is under no illusions about the quality his side will face in the Spanish capital.
"What Atletico has achieved is extraordinary. It's difficult to compare Atletico with Barcelona or Real Madrid because they have more titles, but when we face Atletico, we don't treat them any differently. We consider them as good as any team in this competition and as dangerous as any in Europe. They have proven that for many years," Carrick explained, as quoted by Marca.
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Up for the Madrid test
The United boss pointed to Atletico’s long-standing reputation as an exceptionally dangerous Champions League force, praising their enduring history and consistency in the competition. Rather than being intimidated by the demanding away fixture, the manager emphasized that his players are energized by the occasion, viewing the trip as a prime test they are eager to embrace.
"Atletico has a fantastic history in this competition and is a truly dangerous team in the Champions League. They have shown that for many years. Having our first away game in the tournament here is a great test for us and a challenge we are very excited about," he added.
Respect for Diego Simeone's legacy
Carrick was quick to praise his opposite number, Simeone, highlighting the Argentine manager's decade-long tenure and the lasting legacy he has forged at Atletico. The former England international emphasized the immense respect he holds for Simeone, pointing out that such long-term stability has shaped a resilient culture visible throughout the entire club.
"I have immense respect for Diego Simeone. He's been here a very long time and has built something very solid. Sometimes building a team takes time. We're currently in that same process of growth and development. The fact that he's been here so many years is clearly reflected in the team and the entire club. He's left a very strong mark," Carrick remarked.
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Carrick warns of Madrid hostility
The manager made no attempt to downplay the formidable test awaiting his squad at the Metropolitano, a ground renowned across the continent for producing one of the most hostile, suffocating atmospheres on European nights. With the home supporters capable of turning the stadium into an absolute cauldron of noise, weathering the psychological pressure from the stands will be just as vital as executing the tactical plan on the pitch.
Carrick stated: "I know perfectly well what this stadium can generate. I've seen it from the outside on Champions League nights, and we have to be prepared for that."
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