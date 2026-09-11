Michael Carrick finds his 'perfect' Man Utd formula as Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans partnership blossoms

The commanding first-half display allowed Carrick to safely rotate his squad and hand Mason Mount his first minutes of the season. Tielemans made way at the interval, while Andrey Santos eventually replaced Mainoo midway through the second half. Carrick was quick to highlight the collective strength of his squad following the final whistle.

"I think all four midfielders tonight, to be honest, I think carried on the same way," Carrick explained. "Obviously Mason coming on at half-time and Andrey. It was great to get Mason back on the pitch after missing a short period of time. And Andrey settled in fantastically well.

"Kobbie and Youri have played more minutes, and you can see the understanding. I think Youri settled in, and I thought he was really good tonight again.

"Kobbie's just been really consistent all the way through, so we've got really good options in there. It's good to see the understanding between all of them that we can call upon when we need to."