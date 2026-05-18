Will Raul Jimenez and Julian Quiñones start together? Javier Aguirre’s biggest Mexico World Cup questions

When Javier Aguirre took over the Mexico national team job in 2024, he had two things in mind: returning El Tri to their winning ways in the region and revitalizing the emotions and sense of belonging around the national team.

According to Aguirre, he had seen from afar players struggle to focus and enjoy their time with Mexico. He wanted to change that dynamic ahead of what he has described as the greatest moment a footballer can experience: a World Cup on home soil.

A CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup later, Aguirre achieved his first goal. Now, he wants to create the right environment before Mexico’s debut against South Africa at Estadio Azteca.

As Mexico’s final World Cup roster continues to take shape, with Guillermo Ochoa as its latest inclusion, Aguirre still has several questions to answer. They revolve around tactical shifts, whether to hand the offensive keys to young prospects like Brian Gutierrez and Gilberto Mora, and how much influence players who have not had stellar 2025-26 club seasons, such as Edson Álvarez, Santiago Gimenez, and Alexis Vega, will have on this World Cup team.

Here are four questions GOAL believes Aguirre must answer for Mexico to succeed in their third World Cup as host.