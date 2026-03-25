Generally speaking, there is a trend in the German language towards incorporating more and more English words. The resulting mishmash even has its own name: Denglish (Jamal Musiala speaks it fluently, by the way). In that respect, it was a thoroughly refreshing change when Max Eberl recently, for once, mixed another language into his remarks: pseudo-Latin.
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Max Eberl and Vincent Kompany are only telling half the truth! The major concern at FC Bayern
Following their progression to the Champions League quarter-finals, FC Bayern’s sporting director was asked to give his outlook on the final stages of the season. Are their chances against Real Madrid better than they were a year ago, when the Munich side were knocked out by Inter Milan?
Eberl emphasised that for a final assessment, he would have to “wait until after the March international break”. Last season, too, everything had initially looked rosy before this break became the “casus knacksus”, the turning point for Munich’s grand ambitions. Dayot Upamecano (cartilage damage) and Alphonso Davies (cruciate ligament rupture and cartilage damage) suffered serious injuries whilst on international duty and missed the rest of the season.
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Max Eberl: "That's what cost us the game against Inter Milan"
"That really, really hurt us at the time," said Eberl. "The international break last March proved to be our undoing against Inter Milan." Although the Munich side could no longer be denied the league title, they were knocked out of the Champions League by the eventual finalists with scores of 1-2 and 2-2, having been weakened by injuries (they had already been eliminated from the DFB Cup). Side note: The injury crisis at the time meant that Lennart Karl was included in the first-team squad for the first time; he then made his debut at the Club World Cup.
However, it is a bold claim to pin the blame for the Champions League exit solely on the national teams. The truth is that, alongside Upamecano and Davies, several other key players were sidelined, all of whom were struck down in Munich. Manuel Neuer (muscle fibre tear), Kingsley Coman (foot irritation) and Aleksandar Pavlovic (mononucleosis) were already out before the international break. Shortly afterwards, Jamal Musiala (muscle tear) and Hiroki Ito (metatarsal fracture) were injured whilst playing for FC Bayern.
In that respect, Vincent Kompany’s recollection of that time is also surprising. At the press conference ahead of the 4-0 win against Union Berlin, he was asked about Eberl’s “Casus knacksus” theory. Kompany recalled how, last year before the March international break, he had high-fived sporting director Christoph Freund and celebrated: “Great, everyone’s fit! Now we can have a week’s break and then we’ll really get going!” In fact, at that point, three key players – Neuer, Coman and Pavlovic – had already been out for weeks.
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Upamecano and Davies were injured in questionable circumstances
Needless to say, the injuries to Upamecano and Davies further compounded Munich’s concerns – particularly as the circumstances surrounding them raised significant questions. Upamecano played the full 120 minutes for France in the Nations League quarter-final second leg against Croatia, before subsequently being diagnosed with cartilage damage.
Davies had already been plagued by muscle problems prior to his appearance for Canada at the time. After being substituted due to injury, he returned to Munich without a precise diagnosis, where a cruciate ligament tear and cartilage damage were eventually confirmed. FC Bayern even publicly threatened the Canadian Football Association with legal action over these incidents. However, tempers soon calmed down again. “It very quickly became clear that Canada was not to blame,” said Canada’s then assistant coach Franz Schiemer recently in an interview with SPOX.
Dr Christian Fink, who subsequently operated on Davies in Innsbruck, also defended Canada’s doctors in the SPOX interview: “In the acute situation immediately after the accident, injuries are often not that easy to diagnose. Due to pain-induced muscle tension, ligament instability is not easy to assess in the acute phase. I would never throw stones at someone who failed to diagnose a cruciate ligament tear accurately in the immediate aftermath of the incident."
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FC Bayern: 16 first-team players are on international duty
Kompany believes there is fundamentally “a big difference compared to last year” when it comes to the upcoming international break: “Back then they were competitive matches, now they’re mainly friendlies. And many national team managers have already decided that the players probably won’t play two matches.” Eberl explained: “We’re all in the same boat at the moment. I hope the national team managers will show some consideration.”
The injured German internationals Musiala and Pavlovic were not selected at all following consultation with national coach Julian Nagelsmann; they are working on their comebacks in Munich. Kompany emphasised the “good relationship” with Nagelsmann in this regard. A total of six Munich players are on tour with the DFB squad, including the two debutants Jonas Urbig and Lennart Karl. In addition, there are ten foreign internationals.
England manager Thomas Tuchel has named two different squads for the two upcoming internationals. Harry Kane will therefore get a few days’ rest before joining the squad towards the end of the week and then featuring in the second match against Ito’s Japan in London next Tuesday.
Also on the road for matches within Europe are Konrad Laimer (Austria), Min-Jae Kim (South Korea) and Tom Bischof (Germany, U21). Meanwhile, Josip Stanisic (Croatia), Luis Diaz (Colombia), Upamecano and Michael Olise (both France) face a long journey to the World Cup host nation, the USA, for friendly matches. Nicolas Jackson will play one home and one away match with Senegal. Only one fit Bayern Munich professional has not been called up for his national team: the Portuguese Raphael Guerreiro.
Fixtures: FC Bayern Munich's upcoming matches
Date Time Match Saturday, 4 April 3.30 pm SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Tuesday, 7 April 9.00 pm Real Madrid v FC Bayern (Champions League) Saturday, 11 April 6.30 pm FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Wednesday, 15 April 9.00 pm FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League) Sunday, 19 April 5.30 pm FC Bayern v VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga)