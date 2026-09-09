Icardi's Brazilian beat! Argentine soap opera set for sensational Samba move as Atlético Mineiro join race

According to TyC Sports. Brazilian giants Atletico Mineiro have emerged as the latest club to express interest in free agent striker Mauro Icardi following his departure from Galatasaray. The 33-year-old Argentine remains without a club two months after leaving Turkey, making him an attractive, high-profile target.

With no buyout clause required, Atletico Mineiro can negotiate directly with the player's representatives.

The potential move would see one of European football's most prolific modern strikers test himself in Brazil for the first time.