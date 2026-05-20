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Maurizio Sarri is heading back to Napoli! Ex-Chelsea boss has offer to replace Antonio Conte as he nears fiery Lazio exit
A legendary return for Sarri
The flame of "Sarrismo" is ready to be reignited at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. After months of speculation regarding the managerial direction of the club, Napoli president De Laurentiis has reportedly put a firm offer on the table to bring Sarri back to his spiritual home. The deal is said to be a two-year contract with an option for a third season, worth approximately €3.5 million per year plus performance-related bonuses.
Sarri is reportedly delighted at the prospect of rejoining the club where he spent three iconic seasons between 2015 and 2018. Despite the success found under Luciano Spalletti and more recently with Conte, the Napoli fanbase still holds a deep affection for Sarri’s tenure, which was defined by a breathtaking 91-point Serie A campaign and a style of play that was widely considered the most attractive in Europe at the time.
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Conte walks away as Sarri repeats history
The path for Sarri's return has been cleared by the sudden departure of the current incumbent. Conte is set to bring his tenure at Napoli to an abrupt end this summer, choosing to walk away a full year before his contract was scheduled to expire. In a move that mirrors the managerial carousel of 2018, Sarri would once again be replacing Conte, just as he did when he took over the reins at Chelsea.
Conte reportedly made his decision some time ago, ensuring the club hierarchy was not left entirely in the dark. The former Inter boss has already begun his farewell tour of the city, meeting with local officials to signal the end of a project that many hoped would bring long-term stability to the club. With the Conte era officially closing, De Laurentiis has wasted no time in turning to a familiar face to keep the team competitive at the top of the table.
Escape from Lazio and the Klose succession
Before Sarri can officially sign his contract at Napoli, he must first navigate a final exit from the capital. Tensions at Lazio have reached a snapping point, and president Claudio Lotito has made little effort to hide his dissatisfaction with the current coaching staff. Speaking on the uncertainty surrounding the dugout, Lotito remarked that "in life everyone is useful and no one is indispensable," a clear signal that the manager’s time in Rome is up.
As Sarri prepares to pack his bags for a emotional return south, Lazio are already eyeing up his replacement. Germany legend Miroslav Klose has emerged as the leading candidate to take over the Biancocelesti after an impressive coaching stint at Nurnberg. For Sarri, the move back to Napoli represents a chance to win the silverware that eluded him during his first spell - a Scudetto dream that he has admitted to feeling a touch of envy over following Napoli's recent historical triumphs.
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Sarri’s trophy-laden past and the mission ahead at Napoli
Having guided Chelsea to the UEFA Europa League title in the 2018-2019 season and secured the Serie A Scudetto with Juventus in the 2019-2020 campaign, Sarri will be hoping to finally replicate that silverware success upon his return to Naples. This move follows a highly disappointing season with Lazio, where the capital club currently sit ninth in the standings, officially missing out on European football for next season.
Napoli, meanwhile, are second and three points ahead of AC Milan and Roma ahead of the last game of the season.