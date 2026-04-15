Matt Crocker's key moments at U.S. Soccer: Hiring Mauricio Pochettino and Emma Hayes, reshaping player pathways

Ultimately, Matt Crocker won't be around for the culmination of it all. He was hired in 2023 to, at least partly, lead the U.S. Men's National Team into the biggest moment in the team's history. Now, just a few weeks before that moment, the now-former sporting director is on the way out. Saudi Arabia, a future World Cup host, has called, and Crocker is on his way to help build up another country heading towards a new era.

By leaving, though, Crocker departs U.S. Soccer with a relatively incomplete legacy. The coaching hire he made to lead the USMNT has yet to do what he was brought in to do. The training facility he was such a big part of hasn't yet opened officially. The player pathways he spoke so much about are still being put in place. Overall, it's hard to judge Crocker's tenure as U.S. Soccer sporting director because the reality is that there is so little to judge.

There were big moments, though. There is no denying the ambition shown by the Welshman during his time in the U.S., and that ambition has certainly benefitted both the USMNT and the U.S. Women's National Team. The question now is whether that ambition can lead to something tangible, particularly with Crocker leaving before properly seeing it all through.

With that in mind, GOAL looks back at the biggest moments of Crocker's time in charge and what they mean as he departs U.S. Soccer...