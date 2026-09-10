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'He was the key' - Matheus Fernandes reveals Roberto De Zerbi's influence on £85m Tottenham transfer
De Zerbi factor behind huge transfer
Tottenham have struggled at the beginning of the new Premier League season, failing to secure a victory in their opening three matches. However, Fernandes insists that the atmosphere remains positive.
Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, the Portuguese explained that De Zerbi played a crucial role in his £85 million transfer from West Ham. The manager's vision convinced the midfielder that the north London project was a perfect fit.
"I spoke with the Mister and he was the key for this decision," Fernandes stated. "He spoke with me, he spoke with my dad, he spoke with my mum. So it was not just about me, it was about the people around me."
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Passion and tactical appeal
Fernandes was deeply impressed by the energy that De Zerbi brings to the club. The midfielder noted that the passion of the manager is evident both on and off the pitch. "You can feel when you speak with him, the energy, the passion about football," Fernandes added.
"The first day of the pre-season, I met him and he was very happy. I was very happy as well for playing for him. I said, 'Look, I chose Tottenham because one of the biggest parts was you'." Fernandes also highlighted that the tactical system employed by De Zerbi is highly appealing to him, which was another major factor in his decision.
Squad quality and the ketchup effect
Despite Tottenham having only one point so far, Fernandes believes that playing alongside better players will elevate his own performances. He is convinced that the squad possess the necessary quality to challenge for silverware. "If you look at the squad, it's a big team with big players, important players, players with experience, players with a lot of quality. So, when you play with better players, I think you play better," Fernandes insisted. Addressing the current poor form, he compared their situation to a famous football analogy. "You know that you need to take some time to learn the timings, everything tactical, and when you arrive there, it's like ketchup. It starts spilling."
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What next for Tottenham?
Tottenham will now look to secure their first Premier League victory of the season when they host Everton on Saturday. Fernandes and his team-mates understand the importance of remaining calm during this transitional period. Securing three points this weekend could serve as the catalyst they need to kickstart their campaign and begin competing at the top end of the table.
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